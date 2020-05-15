Report exposes shocking call centre conditions for workers

Call centre workers are risking their lives on a “dangerous frontline” in the coronavirus crisis.

A new report by Professor Phil Taylor of the University of Strathclyde highlights the risks workers across the sector face. “Without exaggeration,” it says, “the severity of the hazards from Covid-19 and the effects on these workers make for shocking reading.”

In the survey of 2,745 people, workers describe “very hazardous” journeys on public transport, how it’s “impossible” to observe social distancing and managers who hide virus cases.

Almost half of workers strongly agreed that it’s “likely that I will catch Covid-19”.

And more than 90 percent agreed that, “I am worried I will give ­Covid-19 to family or friends.”

One worker says that “call centres are like petri dishes and it is very easy for something to be passed around, especially during a pandemic”.

The call centre business model brings large numbers of customer services workers brought together under one roof.

Some 73 percent say social distancing when moving around their ­building was either “hazardous” or “very hazardous”. One worker said social distancing is impossible because “there are just too many people” in the workplace.

This meant that it’s “literally nigh impossible to adhere to social distancing all the time”.

Some 45 percent say bosses have been “ineffective or “very ineffective” at “taking the necessary steps to ensure social distancing”. And when management brings in health and safety measures, workers say they just weren’t up to scratch.

“An empty desk between,” one phone operator described, “but people still have to walk pass you to get to an available desk.

“We do not have designated desks, we hot desk so never fully sure if you are sitting at a cleaned desk.”

Already bad working conditions have exacerbated coronavirus (see right).

Managerial methods, designed to squeeze more out of workers, haven’t been dropped during the crisis.

This includes the “continuation of supervisory practices that involve face-to-face contact”.

The report says, “More than one in three reported that post-Covid-19 they still have physical team meetings in proximity to colleagues.

“A similar proportion, 34.8 percent, have ‘huddles’, the close coming together of teams, or parts of teams, in short, often motivational sessions.

“Finally, the 1-1 meeting between team leaders and call-handler seems to have endured for a large number of agents, 35.5 percent.” Call centre workers doing essential work, such as for emergency service, should be given full protective equipment and social distancing measures at work.

A worker at a clothing company call centre wrote on Twitter that she was described as “a key worker” by her employers.

Workers like this should not be in work, they should be at home on full pay. Taylor warned, “Rapid action will save some lives. Inaction will cause further deaths and serious illness.”