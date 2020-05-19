Transform the streets and tackle climate chaos, says Extinction Rebellion

Extinction Rebellion (XR) vowed there will be “No going back” to the way that the Tories ignored the climate crisis before coronavirus.

Rebels painted bike lanes onto streets and launched mass bike rides as part of a weekend of socially distanced protests.

“This is the time to re-imagine our streets,” said cycling campaigner Louise.

“The increase in air quality is tangible. We can’t go back to the pollution we had before where cars are king.”

The government has vowed to spend £250 million on temporary pop-up bike lanes.

But with millions of people unable or unwilling to take public transport, much more investment into cycling will be needed.

XR put 2,000 children’s shoes in London’s Trafalgar Square on Monday of this week.

It drew attention to the fact that climate chaos puts the youngest most at risk.