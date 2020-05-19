Media feast on tiny turnouts of right wingers on protests

Very small numbers of right wing protesters came out last weekend—and achieved massive publicity from the media.

The coverage was far greater than for the sort of protests featured elsewhere in Socialist Worker.

Apart from the Thursday night clapping the media largely ignore any such events.

In Hyde Park, London, about 70 people gathered close together at Speakers’ Corner holding placards with slogans including “Anti-vax deserves a voice”.

Participants included some of the far right “Yellow Vest” crew who normally wander round central London at weekends.

They were joined by an almost equal number of journalists, bloggers and camera crews.

Many salivated over the presence of Jeremy Corbyn’s brother Piers.

Police issued ten on the spot fines and made 19 arrests.

Around 40 people gathered in Glasgow. In Edinburgh, according to The Scotsman newspaper, “Police were seen talking to a small group at Holyrood Park who may have been protesters.

“However, the number of people who attended appeared to be very small.” One tweeter, who shared an image of the gathering, said, “A quarter of the Holyrood anti-lockdown protest crowd is journalists covering it.”

In Dundee the “protest” featured one person with a drum.

Around a dozen people gathered at Bristol’s Victoria Park. Another “mass gathering” supposed to be held at Brandon Hill attracted a police presence but no members of the public at all.