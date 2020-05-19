Protests over racist attacks

Supporters of Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) in Leicester and Lowestoft have organised socially-distanced protests after racist attacks.

Activists In Lowestoft, Suffolk, responded after a group assaulted a man with a brick and threw racist insults on 4 May.

The local SUTR group organised an emergency demonstration on Friday of last week to oppose racism and show solidarity with the victim.

Passers-by thanked the protesters. Leicester SUTR held a symbolic protest last Saturday after a journalist and doctor were subjected to racist abuse.

A BBC journalist was interviewing a doctor, who had recovered from Covid-19, in Leicester city centre.

The journalist, crew and guest were subjected to racist and abusive behaviour to the point where filming stopped.

The SUTR protest made it clear that racists are not welcome in Leicester.

People chanted, “Whose Leicester? Our Leicester,” and they were well received by members of the public.

Meanwhile, SUTR has backed calls for no end to the lockdown and is demanding a public inquiry into disproportionate BAME deaths due to coronavirus.

It is highlighting the context of institutionalised racism. SUTR said, “We are particularly concerned about any premature end to the lockdown in Britain which seeks to prioritise the economy and profit before controlling the infection and saving lives.

“Covid-19 infections and deaths have disproportionately impacted black, Asian and minority ethnic communities who will suffer even more from a premature end to lockdown.”

Signatories include Labour MP Diane Abbott, union leaders and black workers on the frontline.