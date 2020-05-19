Workers fight Tory push for unsafe schools return

Education workers are determined to fully open schools when they are safe

The battle is on to stop the Tories forcing an unsafe reopening of schools from 1 June.

Governments in Wales and Scotland have said they will not reopen in June. Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon said this week that schools there would not reopen until after the summer break.

And some councils in England— including Liverpool, Hartlepool and Bury—have pledged not to reopen on 1 June. Every other council should pledge the same.

The NEU union does not currently think it is safe to reopen schools on 1 June. It says the government must meet five tests—including a plan for Covid-19 testing, social distancing and for protecting vulnerable people—before they reopen.

Joint NEU general secretary Kevin Courtney told a 20,000-strong online union meeting this week, “The five tests are not obstructive—they’re tests the government could meet.”

He added, “You have an absolute legal right not to work in an unsafe environment.”

Stance

The NEU’s stance has won it thousands of new members and reps— including 1,000 new reps last week. It’s also won backing from parents, NHS workers and health professionals.

The British Medical Association (BMA) last week said it stands in “full support” of the NEU’s position.

The Tories argue that children are less likely to pass on the virus. But the BMA pointed out that the scientific evidence about infectivity and transmission rates among children is “conflicting”.

It said, “Until we have got case numbers much lower we should not consider reopening schools.”

The government claims it is following Denmark, which has reopened schools.

But this took place when the death rate was far lower, and with stronger safety guidance, than in Britain.

Right wingers have gone into ­overdrive to back the Tories. They accuse unions of sabotaging poor children’s education and wellbeing, and teachers of being lazy.

Yet schools have remained open for vulnerable children and those with key worker parents throughout the pandemic. And teachers have delivered learning materials to children at home.

Workers want more children back in school—but they want this to be done safely. And we should take no lectures about tackling disadvantage or inequality from millionaire Tories who have pushed savage school cuts.

It’s true that the lockdown has hit poorer children. A report from the Institute for Fiscal Studies this week detailed how it had increased ­inequalities among children.

But Courtney pointed out that if the government wanted to help poorer children, it should take the steps needed to make schools safe.

The Tories want more children in schools so they can force more parents back to work. Union leaders are right to oppose them. They should resist the pressure to back down.

And every trade unionist, activist and campaigner has to get behind the campaign to stop more ordinary people’s lives being put at risk.