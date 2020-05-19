Keep fighting for Palestine

After almost five years, someone has finally been convicted for the horrific murder of Palestinian toddler Ali Dawabsheh. But his murderers have still got what they wanted.

Ali was burned alive when an Israeli settler firebombed his home in the West Bank village of Duma in July 2015. The attack also killed both of Ali’s parents Riham and Saad, and left his four year old brother orphaned.

It took until Monday of this week for the Israeli state to convict Amiram Ben-Uliel—a so‑called “settler activist” whose goal is to force Palestinians from their homes. Though such activists are denounced as “extremists,” they’re part and parcel of Israel’s plan to steal Palestinian land.

On the same day that Ben‑Uliel was convicted, Israel’s prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu said it was time to annexe Israeli settlements in the West Bank. This will be the centrepiece of a “peace plan” unveiled by Donald Trump and backed by Netanyahu.

They want to make the settlements officially part of Israel. And knowing that, settlers have stepped up their attacks on Palestinians—with the support and protection of Israeli soldiers.The Dawabsheh family are the victims of a decades-long war on Palestinians by Israel, and the Western governments that back it. Winning justice means more than one conviction—it means ending the occupation and undoing all the historic wrongs done to Palestinians since 1948.