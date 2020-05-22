Letters—Why are the press ignoring the Covid-19 gender gap? 

I was struck this week by the mainstream media’s lack of interest in the latest report from the Fawcett Society.

The differential impact of Covid-19 on BAME communities has been widely reported but little attention has been given to the issue of women and the pandemic.

In March the Fawcett Society urged women aged 18 to 75 to fill in an online survey.

Now, as lockdown is wound down, the report is emphatic—Covid-19 is a feminist issue.

Although men are more likely to die, 61 percent of women report severe anxiety and feeling hopeless about the future compared to 47 percent of men.

This may be because a third of women have lost their jobs compared to a quarter of men.

Clearly, women suffer double discrimination—as both parents and carers of elderly relatives.

More women than men have voluntarily helped isolated neighbours. But despite this, they are more likely to adhere to the social distancing rules, adding to their sense of dislocation.

It is unsurprising then that women are more worried about the easing of lockdown, with 70 percent concerned about leaving the house, compared to 57 percent of men.

For socialist feminists the report is a refreshing reminder of the battles that second and third wave activists spearheaded.

For Marxist feminists the role female labour plays in wage depreciation is shown by how quickly the service industry has shed its female workforce and forced them back into unpaid domestic drudgery.

The challenge posed by the report is surely to translate its findings into effective campaigning against the extension of austerity.

Now more than ever we need to mobilise against suggestions that we are “all in it together” and build unity between male and female workers on the Covid frontline.

A S Vambe

East London