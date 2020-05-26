Labour lets Tories stagger on

The growing furore over Dominic Cummings finally forced the Labour Party to at least show some sort of opposition to the Tories.

But even now that opposition is incredibly weak.

By Tuesday—amid almost universal fury at Cummings—Labour leader Keir Starmer still wouldn’t demand that Boris Johnson sacked him.

Following Cummings’ press conference, Starmer was asked if he would call for Cummings to resign or be sacked.

He dodged the question. “If I were prime minister, I would have sacked Cummings,” he said.

But all he called for was “an investigation into what has happened.”

As the Tories face their biggest crisis over the coronavirus outbreak, Starmer can’t bring himself to press it home and try to bring them down.

From the very beginning of his leadership, he said the Labour Party would “have the courage to support the government,” during the pandemic.

Elites

Rather than challenge the elites, he wants to show them Labour could be a “responsible” party—and that means not rocking the boat.

As the fury at Cummings grew among ordinary people, Labour politicians were forced to join in.

Starmer and his leading MPs eventually started to accuse Johnson of “treating the British public with contempt.”

But Labour’s politicians are only tailing the anger—not leading it.

They certainly don’t want to do anything about it.

Labour is more interested in showing it won’t upset the interests of the rich than leading the anger of ordinary people.

And that means letting a failing Tory government—whose lies have cost tens of thousands of lives—stagger on.