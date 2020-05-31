‘We can't wait—we need to fight now’ say Black Lives Matter protesters in London

The movement against police brutality burst onto the streets of Britain on Sunday, as at least 5,000 people marched through central London declaring that Black Lives Matter.

It followed a fifth night of widespread unrest in the US, as dozens of bitterly angry protests erupted to demand justice for George Floyd.

George was killed by Derek Chauvin, a cop who knelt on his neck for just under nine minutes. His death has sparked inspirational resisitance over police violence and institutional racism.

A furious protest, organised at a day’s notice, snaked its way through central London and stopped at the US embassy.

Chants of “Say his name—George Floyd” and “Black Lives Matter” rang out as protesters occupied roads and stopped traffic.

Calvin told Socialist Worker is was “urgent” to come out on the streets.

“We can’t wait to start in 24 hours and we can’t start when the lockdown is over—we need to fight now,” he told Socialist Worker.

Activists held open mic sessions on megaphones, and some protesters spoke of the need to keep on fighting, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many activists held handwritten placards and wore face masks. And a deep anger at the rotten nature of racism within society ran through the crowd.

“We have seen so many times that justice isn’t done,” said Calvin.

“The violence against black people by the police doesn’t stop. That’s why people are rioting in the US—because they have tried everything else.”

Protester Jade said, “This isn’t a black and white issue. The issue is the police don’t look after us. They serve the state and private property.”

Matched

Determined resistance by protesters is being matched by the tear gas and grenades of the US police force.

In some US cities, police forces and state governments are ramping up efforts to crush the movement.

In Minneapolis, the city where George was killed, the National Guard was deployed in an attempt to stop people taking to the streets.

But protesters defied curfews and continued to demand justice—chants of “I can’t breathe” were heard in many cities across the country.

In New York, over 600 people have been arrested over the five nights. A video widely shared on social media shows a police car mowing through a crowd of anti-racists.

In La Mesa, a suburb of San Diego, activists burnt two banks to the ground and police fired teargas to try and break apart crowds.

Local resident Ally Kaiahua said, “People are hating and they’re angry and they’re trying to be heard because there’s no other way to get anyone’s attention.

“It’s unfortunate but this has been part of our history and how things get done because they don’t listen any other way.”