Outrage at south London incident

Anti-racists in south east London were set to protest on Wednesday of this week after footage showed a woman shouting, “I can’t breathe” as she was restrained by police in Lewisham.

The footage shows six police officers pinning the woman to the ground. Bystanders shout “that’s not right” after one officer hits the woman several times.

One says, “What happened to lockdown? The rule applies to us but not to them, is that how it is?”

“That’s abuse—that’s the system over there. Always black people—she’s saying she can’t breathe. This is wrong.”

Police threatened to arrest bystanders filming the incident for breaching the lockdown.

Dr Shola Mos‑Shogbamimu, who posted the clip on Twitter, said, “Why would it take six police officers to pin down one woman in Lewisham?”

Harold Wilson, an anti-racist activist in Lewisham told Socialist Worker “It’s easy to become overwhelmed by all this.

“That’s why you need to protest to give yourself a sense of liberation and a sense of hope.”

Activists from Stand Up To Racism planned to hold a protest outside Lewisham police station on Wednesday.

Protest on Wed 3 June, 6pm, Lewisham police station, 43 Lewisham High st, SE13 5JZ