Ron Singer, 1948-2020

Ron Singer was born in the NHS in its very first year of existence. He spent the whole of his adult life working in it and fighting for it.

Ron began working in Hackney Hospital in east London and was active in ASTMS, a union for medical professionals. This was the start of a long commitment to trade unionism in the NHS.

He was a member of the health workers branch of the International Socialists, forerunner of the Socialist Workers Party, and wrote for the Hospital Worker rank-and-file newspaper.

Ron then qualified as a GP and practiced in Edmonton, north London, for many years. He was active in the Medical Practitioners’ Union and in the doctors’ section of Unite, which he chaired.

Ron moved to Newham in east London in 2007 and became very active. He and Jan, his wife, established Newham Keep Our NHS Public and were its key organisers. They pulled together activists from different organisations to oppose privatisation and cuts and fight for a health service which benefits all working class people.

He was patient and diplomatic and won respect and admiration from people of all different opinions.

He was a committed anti-racist fighter, from the Anti Nazi League of the 1970s to Stand Up To Racism now. He went to Calais to volunteer in the refugee camps, raised financial support and offered his house as a drop off for donations.

Ron was always willing to talk over any political issue with a comrade. He was thoughtful, supremely calm, clear sighted, kind and generous.

Ron hated the system which puts profit before people. He hated inequality, injustice and oppression. But he also had a vision of how things can be different and a picture in his head of a society of equality, social justice and solidarity. Our borough and our organisation will be much poorer without him.

We send our condolences to his friends, colleagues and family, especially Jan and his step daughter Siobhan, both comrades in our branch.

Newham SWP