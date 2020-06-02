Cops arrest climate protesters

Around 2,000 climate rebels took to the streets on Saturday to demand “No going back” to environmental and ecological crisis.

Extinction Rebellion members took part in socially‐distanced protests at dozens of locations.

They called for a Citizens’ Assembly on Covid-19 recovery and the government response to the climate emergency. In Parliament Square, central London, rebels say about 12 protesters were arrested under coronavirus legislation.

Despite standing several metres apart, the Met police said, “A small number of arrests have been made for breach of Covid-19 regulations.”

Protester Sarah said, “The crisis that’s happened with Covid-19 has shown us what we can really do to face an emergency, and what our governments can do when they are motivated. We’re asking to build on some of the positive changes which have happened over the last couple of months.”

She said these were “the drop in pollution, people cycling and walking more, people getting outside”.

It’s right to insist that action on the climate emergency can’t wait.

And the London arrests show how police will use the new coronavirus laws to clamp down on protests.