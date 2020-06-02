It is right to protest at school openings

Millions of parents faced an agonising choice this week of whether to send their children back to school.

The Tories wanted primary school children in reception, year 1 and year 6 to start returning from Monday of this week.

Many parents, workers, union leaders and scientists agree that this risks a second spike in coronavirus. But many also worry about how lockdown is impacting children.

The Tories claim their plans are aimed at helping “vulnerable” children. But they are responsible for that vulnerability and poverty.

Tory policies mean that 1.3 million children in England live in overcrowded homes. Tory pay cuts and freezes mean more parents struggle to get by.

And Universal Credit has made many more reliant on food banks. Their cuts to support services and schools have hit the most vulnerable children.

We should not accept that we must have either an unsafe return to school and work, or more hardship.

If the Tories really cared they could give parents payments to cover the extra costs of having children at home. They could give every child in Britain a laptop, tablet or computer.

They could impose freezes on energy bills and rents.

But they don’t care about working class children—they care about getting their system back up and running. It’s right to resist them.