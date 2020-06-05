Letters—We have to say her name as well—it was Breonna Taylor 

The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has shaken the US and large parts of the world to its core.

The world had finally been forced to address the reality of corruption and racism that is intrinsically connected to the institution of policing.

It shouldn’t have to take that rare occurrence of such a lengthy and clear recorded footage to be the catalyst of an uprising.

But for many, this is the first time they have been able to see the brutality of police tactics in a way that is uncomfortable and confronting.

So when we find ourselves in times likes these, on the cusp of what could be real radical change, it is important that we stress to new masses that this is not an isolated incident.

Often we are able to ignore the large number of deaths, in particular against black women, that take place in police custody or during arrest because they aren’t captured on film and posted on social media.

Just a few days before the death of Floyd a black woman, Breonna Taylor, an emergency medical technician, was shot eight times when the police raided her apartments in search of her boyfriend and narcotics.

They did not find narcotics.

Such deaths of black women don’t often spark uprisings.

Malcolm X once said, “The most unprotected person in America is the black women.” And as a black woman myself, it sometimes feels like when we are not being silenced at the hand of our oppressors, our voices are drowned out in the midst of sound within our own movements.

Black Lives Matter was originally created by three women of colour.

Often we are the only ones bringing attention to the struggle.

Let us not continue to make this mistake.

Black voices matter and it’s time to give us the platforms we deserve.

Justice for all. #sayhername.

Elizabeth Adofo

South London

Crimes of Britain

The British state has always failed black people.

The narrative that Britain is “one of the least racist nations in the world” is just not true.

The recent Black Lives Matter protests are a collective outcry for justice.

Racism is at the very heart of the state.

Britain owes its rapid development partly to its colonising of black and brown nations.

It has memorialised and glorified its imperialism with museums and statues that are dedicated to war criminals.

Through austerity, the state has continued to destroy communities during this Corona crisis.

That makes it complicit in the overwhelming BAME deaths. It has blood on its hands.

My faith is now placed in the compassion, empathy and solidarity I’ve experienced in my community. I believe in the people, in the masses, not in the establishment.

For decades black people were silenced.

Families mourn for Belly Mujinga, Stephen Lawrence, George Floyd and all the black people who have died in police custody.

Our solidarity is international. We mourn with them. We cry with them. And we fight with them.

We’ve never forgotten Grenfell. We’ve never forgotten the Windrush generation. We’ve never forgotten the Lewisham riots.

There is no going back. Let this moment radicalise you.

Olaitan Odubiyi

south east London