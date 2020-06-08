Socialist Worker
Scummy Serco takes test contract

Issue No. 2708
Serco should not be given contracts when peoples health is on the line

Outsourcing giant Serco has been handed a multimillion pound contract to manage the coronavirus test and trace. 

It won the £45.8 million deal only a few months after being fined £1 million for failures in other contracts.

Serco CEO, Winston Churchill’s grandson Rupert Soames, boasted that it would “cement” privatisation of the NHS supply chain.

But Cat Hobbs, the director of the We Own It campaign for public ownership, said, “Lives are at stake but the outsourcing companies can only see pound signs.

“The government must scrap Serco’s contract and give local public sector teams the responsibility for getting us out of lockdown safely.”

Health must come before profit.

News
Mon 8 Jun 2020, 15:35 BST
