Bridgwater postal workers walkout over manager’s attacks

Postal workers in Bridgwater, Somerset, walked out unofficially on Thursday of last week and voted to stay out on Friday.

The 100 members of the CWU union took action against a manager’s attacks on their working conditions.

Royal Mail wants to get rid of local agreements won and defended by strong union organisation.

Ripping these up could mean workers are forced to work longer and later hours.

Bosses also want to get rid of the bicycles workers at Bridgwater still use—long after they were scrapped in other Royal Mail workplaces—thanks to strong union organisation.

Workers say the manager—who has already been removed from the workplace twice before—has shown “aggressive and anti-union behaviour”.

They also say managers have accused people of “wilful delay of the mail”—which could lead to dismissal—for not working beyond their contracted hours.

And they say managers have followed union activists around the building in an attempt to stop them from talking to other members.

A statement on behalf of the strikers said, “Royal Mail must now reconsider their whole management strategy at Bridgwater and appoint managers who are prepared to work with the union, not try and destroy it.”