Workplace round up: Ark Globe Academy walkout + Homerton outsourcing dispute

Cleaners at Ark Globe Academy in south London walked out on a wildcat strike on Thursday last week.

They say they are still owed wages from as far back as January 2019 in some cases.

The cleaners, all of them migrants, are outsourced to Ridge Crest contractor.

Their UVW union said, “They decided enough is enough and refused to work.

“They only get the miserable minimum wage, statutory sick pay and do not get face masks despite repeated requests.

“They will be balloted for official strike action.”

Ark Globe was founded by billionaire hedge fund manager Arpad Busson.

The UVW has launched a fight for a £12 an hour minimum wage.

Hospital battle over ISS

Low-paid workers at Homerton University Hospital in east London—employed by outsourcer ISS—could be moving towards a dispute.

The hospital trust has just decided to extend ISS’s contract for five years.

The Unison and GMB unions which represent porters, domestics, cleaners, catering and security staff have entered into a “formal dispute” over the issue.

Unison greater London regional organiser Carol Shorter said, “These workers are on the front line in the war against Covid-19.

“They deserve the same pay and conditions as their NHS colleagues. We’re calling on the trust to bring the services back in-house.”