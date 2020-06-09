Residents pay more for failed care + new threats to homeless people

Coronavirus has ripped through adult social care.

Recent research indicates that care home residents are likely to make up more than half of the deaths resulting from Covid-19 in England.

Researchers based their figures on “excess deaths”—the number of fatalities occurring higher than the average for the time of year.

This is more accurate than the government’s figures.

Produced by LaingBuisson, a healthcare consultant firm, the study predicts direct and indirect deaths from Covid-19 were likely to reach 59,000 by the end of June.

It said that 34,000—or 57 percent—of these will be care home residents.

Author William Laing pointed to a series of systematic failures.

Doctors’ visits were stopped, residents were discharged from hospitals into care homes without tests and emergency care was scaled back.

And workers are still battling for lifesaving Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and access for tests.

The Data Analysis Bureau said that as of 27 May a paltry 15 percent of care home workers had been tested so far.

Despite these bleak conditions, vulnerable people are seeing their care costs hiked up during the pandemic.

Age UK reported that some care home residents were forced to fork out for more than £100 a week to pay for workers’ wages and PPE.

The extra charges will impact on an estimated 167,000 people who pay for their time at care homes, and an extra 45,000 who self-fund part of their care.

The charity said people who self-fund their own care are already charged just over £850 a week—and are now looking at a price hike of 15 percent.

Sarah Bates

New threat to homeless people

Thousands of homeless people face being thrown back onto the streets as the Tories ease the coronavirus lockdown.

The government funded a scheme called “Everyone In” that was supposed to house homeless people during the lockdown. But funding for the scheme will stop at the end of June. And many people remained homeless despite the scheme.

Homeless minister Luke Hall last week said anyone sleeping rough could just move in with family or friends.

The ridiculous suggestion exposed the government’s contempt for homeless people.

Six housing charities, including Shelter, St Mungo’s and Centrepoint, last week said “more needs to be done” to support homeless people.

“People have remained homeless throughout this pandemic, and more are becoming homeless every day,” they said.

George, 64, lived in his car for eight weeks before being temporarily housed in a hotel during the lockdown. He had lost his live-in job at a hotel due to the pandemic.

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper how he lived on Oxo cubes “for just over a week” and had to use three coats for bedding.

He now faces a return to his car.

Polly Neate from the Shelter charity said many more people could be pushed into similar situations. “Tens of thousands will face homelessness if the government goes ahead with its plan to bin the eviction ban,” she said.

“The government must protect renters from eviction.”

Sadie Robinson