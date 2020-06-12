New documentary on the murder of Daniel Morgan

Murder In The Carpark, a new three-part series from Channel 4, explores the most investigated unsolved murder in the history of the Metropolitan Police.

On 10 March 1987 private investigator Daniel Morgan was brutally murdered with an axe in the car park of a south London pub.

There were no witnesses.

Four years in the making, the series tells the story of this unsolved murder.

Over the decades it’s raised accusations of police corruption, links with the tabloid press, covert operations and the phone hacking scandal.

It asks how, with millions of pounds in public money spent, has no one ever been brought to justice for this heinous crime. Based on thousands of pages of documents, court testimony and often contradictory interviews, the series asks why the murder in the car park has never been solved.

For the first time ever Morgan’s business partner, Jonathan Rees, ex-Metropolitan police detective Sid Fillery and Rees’ former brother-in-law Glenn Vian will collectively give their accounts.

All three have been under investigation for over three decades. The documentary hears from Daniel’s brother Alastair Morgan.

He has been campaigning alongside his family tirelessly for the truth.

Alastair describes what it’s been like for the Morgan family over the years, trying to keep the momentum going as numerous cases collapsed and investigations failed.

With an Independent Inquiry esta blished by parliament, set to report in the next months, will there ever be justice?

First episode shown on Channel 4 on Monday 15 June, then available on More4

Athlete A

Netflix is set to release a new documentary about “one of the greatest scandals in the history of sports”.

The streaming service will release a feature-length look at the attempts made by Indianapolis reporters to unveil an “extensive cover-up” in USA Gymnastics.

Titled Athlete A, the film follows the story of a two-year investigation into claims of abuse. It saw USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar imprisoned and dozens of coaches banned from the sport.

It will detail how abusers were “allowed to thrive” with hundreds of brave survivors speaking out about their experience.

The title refers to Maggie Nichols, who was called “Athlete A” after becoming the first survivor to come forward with her story.

Available on Netflix from Wednesday 24 June

The films of Yasujiro Ozo

The BFI has made a series of films by Japanese director Yasujiro Ozo available on its streaming service as part of its Japan 2020 film festival.

Ozo is most famous for his home dramas.

They include silent film I Was Born But…

There’s also Tokyo Story, which is described by the BFI as Ozo’s “most enduring ma sterpiece. A beautifully nuanced exploration of filial duty, expectation and regret.”

Available on the BFI subscription service at player.bfi.org.uk