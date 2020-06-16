SNP claps NHS workers but won’t pay them extra

NHS workers are angry that the Scottish government has refused to reopen talks over pay.

A Unison union survey of its members found 87percent think the health service should consider a further pay award this year, and 72 percent say they are exhausted after work.

It also shows 80 percent say they are tired or very tired, and 30 percent feel they are not getting adequate breaks.

NHS workers described having to buy their own PPE, facing extra costs with public transport shutting, as well as the increase in bills due to more laundry being done.

One told Unison, “clapping and banging pots and pans don’t pay bills”.

Unison called on Scottish health secretary Jeane Freeman to reopen talks on this year’s pay deal.

But the SNP administration refused.

Willie Duffy, Unison Scotland’s head of health, said, “Our survey shows the strength of feeling among health workers.

“NHS staff across Scotland are angry that Jeane Freeman has not agreed to reopen talks on NHS pay for 2020-21.

“We all welcomed our health secretary and first minister Nicola Sturgeon clapping for our ‘brilliant NHS workers’.

“But it’s disappointing that the thanks appears to end at a round of applause, after Ms Freeman has not agreed to reopen pay talks.”