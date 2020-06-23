Virus outbreak after workers’ walkout warning was ignored

A major outbreak of coronavirus has been confirmed at a food processing plant where workers had walked out unofficially over safety fears.

On 3 April workers at Rowan Foods on the Wrexham Industrial Estate in north Wales stopped work. They were protesting about coronavirus working conditions.

The police were called during the protest.

Last week it was confirmed that 38 workers have tested positive for the virus at the plant, which makes food for supermarkets across Britain.

Also last week Public Health Wales said it had identified 51 confirmed cases of the virus associated with the 2 Sisters poultry processing plant in Anglesey.

Workers struck unofficially at another of the company’s plants in March.

Significantly

Paddy McNaught, regional organiser for the Unite union, said the number of virus cases at the Anglesey factory had risen “significantly” in the past few days.

But he spoke up for the bosses. “The company have tried to provide a safe working environment, where social distancing—as best as it can—takes place,” he said.

He added that adhering to the distancing rules had been “virtually impossible” and there had been the “usual” concerns from staff about “social distancing and face masks”.

Meanwhile an Asda meat factory in West Yorkshire has been closed after an outbreak that saw around 150 workers test positive for coronavirus.

Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman said, “The figure of 150 is less than the one that was leaked to me by a high-level source.”

The plant is run by Kober Ltd near Cleckheaton.

The cases had been shrouded in secrecy until health secretary Matt Hancock revealed last week that there had been cases in Kirklees, West Yorkshire.

Kirklees council said it had not told the public “because it compromises patient confidentiality and could discourage businesses from coming forward in future”.

Three workers died from coronavirus after an outbreak at the Cranswick meat processing plant in Barnsley, South Yorkshire last month.

Free movement for Tory dogs?

A Tory MP has urged the government to let his dogs keep their freedom of movement rights after Britain leaves the EU.

Bob Stewart, the MP for Beckenham, said last week in parliament, “Our two French-speaking dogs cross the Channel several times a year on a pet passport.

“Can I ask if there will be similar arrangements after December 31?”

Stewart has previously campaigned against free movement—for people—arguing that it would “nullify” Brexit.

Michael Gove, the cabinet office minister, said he sympathised with Stewart’s situation.