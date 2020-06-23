Reject local government pay offer and raise anti-racist solidarity

Consultation with Unison union members on a 2.75 percent pay offer to local government workers in England and Wales is underway.

Despite the offer falling far short of the unions’ claim for a 10 percent rise, Unison’s Service Group Executive is not even making a recommendation to reject the offer.

Local branches of the union should be holding members’ meetings and arguing for rejection of this insulting offer.

It does not begin to make up for years of pay settlements below inflation.

In addition, the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement should be a spur to take up issues of racism in the workplace. Unison branches have pushed employers to make statements supporting the movement.

They are pressing for this to go further.

Some Unison branches are discussing demands such as challenging the lack of promotion opportunities for black workers and the concentration of black workers in low paid jobs.

Unison should link the fight over pay to the movement against racism. Connecting the issues can give workers confidence to launch the strikes needed to win on pay and fight racism.

Unison and the TUC could call an eight minutes and 46 second stoppage in solidarity with the BLM movement.