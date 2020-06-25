Tories ignore warnings to take action to stop climate chaos

The government is being urged to use a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to stop catastrophic climate change, says a new report.

Government body the Committee on Climate Change (CCC) warned in its annual parliamentary report, released on Thursday, that the Tories aren’t taking the action needed to halt climate and ecological chaos.

It said the key cabinet committee on climate change had only met once since Boris Johnson took personal charge of the issue in October last year.

The CCC is calling for an outlook from the government that considers both the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and puts in place a “green stimulus”.

Lord Debden, the committee’s chairman said that Britain “is facing its biggest economic shock for a generation. Meanwhile, the global crisis of climate change is accelerating.

“We have a once in a lifetime opportunity to address these urgent challenges together—it’s there for the taking.”

Recovery

Yet Debden, who last year said the government's climate change efforts were being run “like Dad’s Army,” said the “window of opportunity is closing already” for a green recovery.

A central demand is that the government accelerate moves to cut greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050. At the current rate of progress, the Tories are set to greatly exceed such a target.

Greenhouse gas emissions fell by 3.2 percent last year but must fall much faster to meet the 2050 deadline.

And the report also calls for wide-ranging measures including energy efficient homes, schemes for cycling and walking, tree planting and restoring peatland.

Other key priorities include increasing recycling rates and banning landfill sites, retraining and redeploying workers in the oil and gas companies into services that capture and store carbon emissions.

And the CCC recommended that any bailouts of polluting industries must have “green strings” attached, to encourage firms to become more environmentally friendly.

Extinction Rebellion activists marched from the Treasury to Downing Street in central London on Thursday to demand urgent action from the government.

Incompetence

Alanna Byrne from the direct action group said, “The government’s lack of action on this should terrify everyone. Their absolute incompetence and unwillingness to do what’s in the best interest of people’s safety is astounding.

“We have an opportunity now to build on a green recovery from the coronavirus—which the prime minister insisted was a priority—and it's becoming clearer each day that’s not going to happen.

“I don’t know what else we can do now other than come out on the street and take our own action,” she said.

It shows how disastrous the Tories’ climate change policy is, that its own body casts such a critical eye over its progress.

Yet the framework of the CCC report still relies on inadequate measures.

Billions of pounds have been gifted to the aviation, manufacturing and car industries as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

It is not enough simply to attach environmental conditions to companies belching out carbon on an industrial scale.

They should be stripped of this money and instead funds should be poured into creating, well paid, unionised jobs in a publicly owned and green sector.

And the report’s emphasis on carbon capture and storage technology relies on the myths pushed by the fossil fuel industry and the governments that support them.

At present, technology only exists to capture carbon from the atmosphere and neutralise on it on a very small scale.

There are no initiatives that can neutralise the carbon already in the atmosphere on anything like the scale needed to make Britain carbon neutral.

Real progress on deadly levels of greenhouse gases can only come about through a transformative change across all industries, not on vague hopes and technology that doesn’t exist yet.

Action by climate rebels and school strikers over the last two years show that pressure can be put on the climate change delayers and deniers at the top of society.

More resistance by wider layers of people will be needed to push through the revolutionary change that is more desperately needed than ever before.