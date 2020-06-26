Richard Horton: the system has failed

RH: There were two principal reasons. First is that they assumed the pandemic was going to be influenza, which although an unpleasant disease, has a relatively low death rate and is something that happens every year.

What our scientists and politicians did not think about was the possibility of an epidemic similar to the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome of 2003.

A second issue is that there was a general disbelief of the evidence coming out of China.

There was a scepticism that medicine in China could deal effectively with an epidemic like this, and a degree of racism against China.

The evidence for that is the five papers from Chinese scientists that we published in The Lancet in the last week of January.

They laid out clearly the threat—and described the urgency of getting PPE, test, trace and isolate systems, intensive care capacity and health systems ready for the epidemic. So there is no excuse for British politicians or scientists to say that this was a surprise.

I can only conclude that when our scientists read those papers, they simply didn’t believe them.

That’s why this charge of racism against Chinese scientists has to be seriously considered.

Was this a failure of individuals or something wider?

RH: I think there was a systemic failure. We have a very complicated set of scientific committees giving advice to government, and all contain excellent individuals.

But when the system came together it failed, and it failed catastrophically.

If you read [Chinese medical] papers like that in a scientific journal, you would think they would have immediately contacted those individuals in China and asked, what is going on? Asked, can you confirm the severity of this?

And if they had done so,they would have got a clear message back, that this was a brand new virus.

That it was tipping thousands of people into hospitals and intensive care units. There was no treatment. There was human to human transmission and there was a mortality rate much higher than for influenza.

If we’d asked those questions, if we’d read those papers, we would not have waited till 23 March to lock down Britain.

How did the previous ten years of austerity play into the crisis?

RH: There are two parts to that. First, the National Health Service. Although its funding has increased, it’s barely increased enough to be sustainable. And that means that it was not a resilient health service.

The only way it could cope with a pandemic was to throw over 30,000 patients out of hospital and to pretty much shut down routine care.

Second, an even more appalling story is the fact that we’ve had over a billion pounds taken out of the public health system over the last decade.

We now have no local public health service of any capacity or credibility. And that’s why we’re in this ludicrous position where we are building a test, trace and isolate system from scratch. And, we’ve outsourced it to Serco. How wrong is that?

Given the economic costs of these epidemics, why do you think there’s such political resistance to spending on public health?

RH: We’ve been living through 40 years of a neoliberal ideology which is all about the intensification of markets as the solution to every social problem.

In the DNA of neoliberalism is the idea that the state is evil and has to be cut back and we should instead be outsourcing to the market.

Now that 40-year ideology, which goes back to Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan, has been shown by Covid-19 to be corrupt.

It has left us vulnerable to the most appalling human catastrophe since the Second World War.

And it’s no coincidence that the two countries that have seen some of the worst mortality rates, and which have handled this epidemic in the worst possible way, are the two countries that have championed neoliberalism. These are the United States and Britain.

And so I hope that one of the lessons of this will be that we need a mass movement of resistance to say that enough is enough.

Why did some scientists aid politicians pushing a ‘herd immunity’ strategy?