Tower Hamlets strike defies Labour council

Thousands of council workers in Tower Hamlets are preparing to strike against vicious attacks on their pay, terms and ­conditions this week.

Unison union members in the east London borough planned walkouts on Friday this week, and Monday and Tuesday of next week.

They are battling a series of attacks under the ­so-called “Tower Rewards” ­programme pushed through by the Labour council.

It could cut severance pay by at least 80 percent, gut the flexitime scheme, slash travel allowances and reduce night work supplements.

Bosses also want to cut ­workers’ increments as they move up the pay scale, and worsen disciplinary schemes

Council bosses are ­threatening to sack 4,000 workers and re-employ them on worse contracts.

Critical

Kerie Anne, Unison assistant branch secretary said workers have been ­“providing critical services to residents over the coronavirus pandemic, sometimes at a ­personal risk to their own safety.”

“It is shocking and ­perverse that a Labour council would use the rare and aggressive tool of sacking and ­re‑engaging its workforce to change contracts without consent,” she said.

Workers voted 90 percent to fight and the latest move from the council comes after the unions pushed back strikes due in March because of the pandemic.

In response, the council also delayed the implementation date to 6 July.

But even though council workers are still delivering vital services to vulnerable Tower Hamlets residents during a pandemic, they are also being forced to defend their jobs.

Council management are refusing to make any further offers at the Acas arbitrators.

John Mcloughlin, Unison branch secretary, said a key issue is how the attacks ­disproportionately affect those on lower pay grades.

“The flaws in this approach have been vividly exposed throughout the Covid-19 crisis which has highlighted the roles of essential workers, often in the lower levels of organisations, and the need to address inequality across society,” he said.

“We know that staff at these levels are disproportionately from black and minority ethnic (BAME) ­communities and women.”

And the union said the council has refused to order an independent assessment on how Tower Rewards will impact on BAME and women workers.

Inquiry

Mick Smith, Unison black members coordinator, said the council’s refusal to engage in an independent inquiry “is very troubling”.

He said that the council management were happy to align themselves with Black Lives Matter publicly but have “steadfastly refused” to allow an assessment.

“Anyone who wants an example of how structural racism and inequality operates in practice need look no further than this.”

On strike days there will be socially distanced picket lines and protests outside the main council buildings that have remained open. Staff who are working from home because of Covid-19 will withdraw their labour remotely.

Tower Rewards has hung over thousands of workers for 18 months—it’s time to strike now and push the attacks back for good.