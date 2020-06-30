Renewed call for demos over Scottish independence

The Scottish independence organisation All Under One Banner (AUOB) held a press conference at the Scottish parliament recently to announce a series of demonstrations which will be “static and socially distanced”, starting in Stirling on 20 July.

Further protests are planned for Edinburgh in August and Glasgow in September.

The Stirling demo will be limited to 129 people, representing the number of seats in the Scottish Parliament and people can join as individuals or as part of a “social bubble”.

National AUOB organiser Neil Mackay said, “The events of 2020 so far have underlined that AUOB is a dynamic organisation which can respond quickly and effectively to any circumstances. In 2014 the No campaign thought that they had buried us.

“In March this year, others thought that the current crisis would end our campaign. They could not have been more wrong.”

"The only way that Scotland will regain its independence is to be bold, to be brave, and to be imaginative and that is what All Under One Banner is about. You don’t change the world by asking nicely.”

Polls

The latest opinion polls show a growing majority in favour of Scottish independence. The survey carried out by Panelbase showed an overall yes majority of 54 percent, with support among Labour voters increasing from 35 percent to 37 percent.

Despite this Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard insisted there is "no appetite" for a separate state”.

And Labour leader Keir Starmer last week announced the party’s unconditional opposition to a second independence referendum. He said “breaking up” the British state is the “wrong thing to do”.

His response will only further alienate the Labour Party from many working class voters.

While Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP have made some disastrous decisions during the coronavirus crisis, there is clearly a growing number of Scottish voters who believe that being tied to the British state run by the Tory Party is not in their best interest.