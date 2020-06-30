Bosses couldn’t drive out Paul Williams

Bosses at the Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) have backed off from an attempt to victimise leading trade unionist Paul Williams.

The PCS union says DVSA bosses have dropped threats to make him redundant.

DVSA bosses have spent years trying to get rid of Paul, first launching a grievance against him in 2016, which they were eventually forced to drop in August 2018.

Yet in July that year they announced a “reorganisation” in Paul’s workplace that put him at risk of redundancy in February last year.

Paul has applied for 23 jobs in DVSA over the past year but has been repeatedly blocked or rejected.

He says recent job offers have involved demands that he reduce his facility time, and even that he must agree to hold no union posts or positions.

But now after pressure from the PCS, Paul has been given a new position with no threat of redundancy.

Sanctions restart for benefit claimants

Sanctions for people on the hated Universal Credit benefit were set to restart from Wednesday of this week.

Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) bosses were gearing up to reintroduce the sanctions regime as part of a drive to reopen job centres.

That means that the millions of people who started claiming Universal Credit during the outbreak will be put at the mercy of the cruel regime.

Sanctions for claimants were suspended at the end of March to cope with a huge increase in applications for Universal Credit.

Millions of people applied as bosses sacked or laid workers off as they shut down.

The DWP was forced to suspend stringent checks and the “claimant commitment” that means people have to show they’re looking for work.

But now bosses want to reintroduce these as part of a drive to get back to business as usual.

The coronavirus crisis has shown that sanctions can be scrapped.

The Tories mustn’t be allowed to reintroduce them.