Angry demonstrations for trans rights

Over 1,000 people demonstrated in Parliament Square, London, in support of trans rights last Saturday.
They highlighted the expected government decision to abandon reforms to the Gender Recognition Act.
The reforms would have made it easier for trans people to self-identify and legally change their gender.
Prior to the 2019 election, the changes were widely expected to happen. But Liz Truss, minister for equalities, has supported demands from right wing bigots and some anti-trans women’s groups to reject the proposals.
She now plans to bring in new “protections” for women-only spaces which would exclude trans women from using them.
Saturday’s energetic, loud and defiant demo was called by a few individuals.
For over three hours people from the crowd spoke about their experiences and outlined the demands of the movement. And a number of speakers drew links between the Black Lives Matter movement and the fight for trans rights.
There was also a demonstration of around 250 people in Liverpool and other protests in Leeds, Plymouth and Milton Keynes.
Ursla Hawthorne
Around 150 people attended a protest in Newcastle against the Tories’ attack on trans rights.
It was organised by Stand Up To LGBTQ+ Hate Crime North East (SUTLHC).
Trans people spoke on an open mic and shared their concerns about the government’s actions.
Jayden from SUTLHC said, “What the government is doing is absolutely disgusting.
“I filled out the Gender Recognition Act consultation, I wanted the reforms and 70 percent of the people who filled out the consultation wanted those reforms too.”
Liam Tuckwood