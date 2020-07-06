Protests on the NHS’s birthday

Health campaigners marked the 72nd birthday of the NHS last weekend with a series of protests against Tory cuts and privatisation.
In Nottingham, activists braved wind and driving rain to hold a banner drop from a motorway bridge.
They report there was “loads of hooting” during the rush hour to their banner reading, “Our NHS deserves more than a clap on 72nd birthday.”
On the same day around 40 people gathered outside the Bristol Royal Infirmary in a protest called by the Bristol Corona Crisis—People Before Profit Network. It was backed by Labour Party members, supporters of Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) and many other campaigners.
Other protests highlighted the disproportionate deaths of black and Asian people from coronavirus.
In Harlow the local SUTR group held a protest outside the local hospital, reading out the names of health workers who have died.
And health workers at the Homerton hospital in east London came out and took the knee to say Black Lives Matter.
Protests took place in other towns and cities, including in Glasgow, Chorley and south London.
Health unions are demanding the government moves on from clapping workers and delivers an early pay rise.
Fourteen unions representing 1.3 million workers have called for pay talks to start soon so staff get a wage boost before the end of the year.
Health workers are nearing the end of a bad three-year pay deal.
Winning on pay will require action, not pleas to the Tories.