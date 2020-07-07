Ethiopian Oromo protest after killing of Hachalu Hundessa

Up to 1,000 Ethiopians and their supporters protested against the killing of a musician outside the country’s embassy in London on Friday.

The demonstration came after the killing of Hachalu Hundessa, whose songs highlighted the plight of the oppressed Oromo people in Ethiopia. It has sparked resistance and repression, with at least 166 protesters dead and many more wounded.

Bilsuma came on a delegation from Manchester to the protest in London. “The government has responded to the protests with guns and shut down the internet so there is a blackout,” she told Socialist Worker.

“Oromo people have been always been marginalised, but when Abiy Ahmed came to power in 2018 we thought things would change,” she said.

“But it turns out he has the same view as past prime ministers who have oppressed us for a long time.”

Activists planned a further protest in Manchester.