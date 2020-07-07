The things they say

‘Kicking down doors is probably one of our favourite things’

What Homerton branch of the Metropolitan Police tweeted last week celbrating raiding houses

‘Had enough female Prime Ministers’

Embattled Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick took time off from not taking bribes to bemoan women in poltics

‘We are now in the process of defeating the radical left, the Marxists, the anarchists, the agitators, the looters and people who in many instances have absolutely no clue what they are doing’

US president Donald Trump makes what was billed as his unity speech

‘12 o’clock, first customer in. Love it’

Nigel Farage on getting to a pub. He was then reported to the cops after it was pointed out that he should have been in quarantine after arriving back to Britain from listening to Donald Trump in the US