Letters: Unite against all of those who peddle racism and transphobia

It’s a shame there’s no invisibility cloak to throw at transphobic authors. Author JK Rowling chose Pride month for her latest Twitter rant on transgender rights, coupled with a lengthy website entry spreading misinformation.

Rowling’s comments come at a worrying time. In Hungary, Orban has exploited the lockdown to scrap legal recognition for transgender people. The British government has its own transphobic plans.

Rowling peddles the dangerous myth that predatory men could gain access to public bathrooms if the Gender Recognition Act changes went through.

Yet it’s trans people who are far more likely to be victims of crime. In 2018, it was reported that two in five have experienced a hate crime due to their gender identity.

Rowling has signed an open letter calling for “freedom of speech”.

Let’s use ours to shout loudly that trans women are women and trans men are men.

Martha Snow

York

I was on the recent trans rights demonstration in London and it was great to feel the return to campaigning on the streets. We have to find safe ways to protest because the government is attacking us so hard.

The changes that were proposed to the Gender Recognition Act to allow people to self-declare their identity are set to be dropped and instead the old system of demanding a medical diagnosis will be retained.

It means the hope of a small amount of extra freedom will be crushed. That’s why we need protests.

But we also need to reach out to other oppressed groups. And for me, the best aspect of the London demonstration was the support for Black Lives Matter. I don’t want a trans movement that is closed off from the inspiration and militancy of the great anti-racist movement.

Perhaps some trans people think it’s best to keep our struggle separate from others.

But that will weaken us against our enemies.

Together we can fight the system that produces both trans oppression and racism.

Molly Reynolds

North London