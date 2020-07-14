Nick Jackson 1961-2020

It is with tears and sadness that we have to announce the death of our comrade, Nick Jackson, from a long battle with brain cancer.

Nick was a gentle man with a rock hard commitment to socialism and the struggle for a decent world.

He joined the Socialist Workers Party (SWP) at the time of the first Gulf War and the early 1990s fight against the Criminal Justice Bill, which was the Tories’ attempt to criminalise rave culture and young people having fun.

Nick threw himself into the struggles of the day, great and small.

Whether it was the JJ Fast Foods strike, or being up against the Carabinieri and tear gas in Genoa protesting against the G8.

He was involved in the historic movement against imperialism and the invasion of Iraq, repeated battles against racism and fascism, campaigns against spending cuts, and in the Tottenham riots which started around the corner from his home.

Nick was instrumental in creating an oasis of warmth and play with the award-winning Somerford Grove Adventure Playground in Tottenham’s Northumberland Park—one of the poorest corners of London.

Establishing, defending and extending play became the central feature of his working life in Haringey and, later, Hackney.

In the age of harsh austerity, an extremely stressful period, he managed to maintain his dry sense of humour, his political commitment and zest for life.

He was honoured by Play England with their “Lifetime in Play” award.

Nick was a big kid at heart. In his element kicking a football, lighting the bonfire and setting off the fireworks.

Our hearts go out to his partner, Cathy, children, Jack, Joe and Shauna and the three grandchildren he doted on, Zacharie, Cole and Yinka.

Rest in power, comrade.

Haringey SWP