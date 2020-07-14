The things they say

‘Coisa de viado’

What Brazil’s leader Jair Bolsonaro called staff who were wearing masks. It’s a homophobic slur that roughly translates as ‘for fairies’

‘An apology’

Tory health minister Nadine Dorries responds to the Cumberlege review into damaging medical treatments given to women

‘The one word that’s missing is action’

Dr Sue Black OBE, who suffered after being given pelvic mesh, responds

‘No. That’s what wives are for’

Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone says he will not be changing his newborn son’s nappies

‘I don’t think he realises what he’s doing. I don’t think he intentionally cuts women out, I just think he has a view of the female role and that is never at the top table’

A woman who has ‘worked closely’ with Boris Johnson on his government

‘It’s a relief’

Sir Richard Dearlove former head of MI6 is pleased Jeremy Corbyn is no longer leader of the Labour Party