Grenfell dangers were ignored, inquiry hears

Fire safety concerns relating to Grenfell Tower were ignored, an inquiry into the 2017 fire has heard.

Some 72 people were killed when a fire spread through the tower in June 2017.

An inquiry this week heard that one of the tower’s architects, Neil Crawford, was “miffed” at demands made by a building safety officer.

An email from senior building control surveyor John Hoban said a new wall structure should include fire-stopping to stop flames spreading between floors for at least two hours.

Architect Neil Crawford replied that this wasn’t needed and was causing delays and cost rises.

The inquiry also heard that a fire engineer hoped that regulators wouldn’t notice that evacuation arrangements might not comply with regulations.

“Let’s hope [the building control officer] doesn’t pick up on it,” the engineer wrote to a colleague.

The inquiry is continuing after over three months of delay caused by coronavirus.