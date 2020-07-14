Unmasking Tory chaos

The government has announced that wearing face masks in shops will be compulsory in England from 24 July.

The Tories’ latest move is typical of the chaotic disregard it has shown throughout the coronavirus crisis.

Even after telling us to “mask up” the government is not in the business of telling us how to do this safely.

A surgical-type mask is only effective if you wear it properly and follow strict guidelines.

It must be changed regularly and not touched while being worn.

Once removed, it should not be worn again.

Yet apart from health and care workers, who would know this?

The government needed to launch a huge public information campaign on how to stay safe on public transport and in shops.

Instead we are given vague and contradictory instructions by ministers who seem to be making it up as they go along.

This goes beyond incompetence. The Tories deliberately create confusion in order to make safety “a matter for the individual”.

Then when it all goes wrong and infections rise, the public will be told that they are to blame.

And, no one in government is talking about how poor people will afford masks now that the price for a box of 50—perhaps only a few weeks’ supply— has risen to £20