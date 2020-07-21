Edinburgh protest for Scottish independence

Around 60 people joined an All Under One Banner (AUOB) demonstration at the Scottish parliament on Monday.

The protest was one of a series that AOUB are holding to reinvigorate the independence campaign. A string of polls have shown a lead for independence.

Speakers at the demonstration condemned the power grab the Tories are attempting to make with the internal market bill, which would reduce the powers of the parliament in Edinburgh.

But they also spoke of their frustration with the Scottish National Party (SNP). The former MP George Kerevan said he was losing patience with the party.

He said it was not the time for patience when there are food banks and the prospect of mass unemployment. He also criticised the SNP for its timidity and refusal to be part of the movement on the streets.

Chris McCusker from the SNP socialist group said that independence is about so much more than the SNP.

Neil McKay the convenor of AUOB, said that they were there not just to protest the power grab, but to drive home the message that independence will have to be fought for.

He argued that those in parliament should be working with the movement on the streets campaigning for a new vote. McKay also stated that full-scale protests and marches would be planned at the earliest possible opportunity.

The SNP seems to be more interested in showing to big business how competent and responsible it is.

However, independence will only be won if it is based on the prospect of radical change and creating a more equal and socially just Scotland. This is why independence attracted so much working class support in 2014.

But the SNP’s conservatism puts this in danger.