Carmarthen protest says Picton monument must fall

Around 100 people gathered in Carmarthen in west Wales last Saturday to demand the toppling of the town’s Picton monument.

Thomas Picton was a slave owner and the brutal governor of Trinidad from 1797 to 1803. He was infamous as a child torturer.

Stand Up To Racism Wales is calling for the replacement of the monument with a fitting memorial to the victims of Picton and slavery.

Meanwhile protesters gathered in north London to protest after a police officer kneeled on the neck of Marcus Coutain, a black man.

Footage posted on social media showed two officers holding a handcuffed man on the pavement.

The officer has now been suspended.