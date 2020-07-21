Allan Matusevics 1960-2020

Allan Matusevics

I write with sadness to pass on the news of Allan’s sudden passing.

Born in Sutton where he lived throughout his life, Allan was proud of his Irish-Latvian heritage.

He was a member of South London Socialist Workers Party branch and a committed trade unionist.

He worked at Wallington sorting office where he took his role as CWU trade union rep very seriously.

Allan’s wife Chrissi remembers him supporting the least popular worker at the sorting office to keep his job despite not liking him.

He left the Labour Party over the abolition of the pro-nationalisation Clause 4.

He expressed his opposition to Tony Blair by punching the future New Labour prime minister at a CWU event.

After being retired from the post office on medical grounds in 2012, Allan took on a succession of temporary jobs, joining the relevant union for each one.

He eventually found permanent work in 2017.

Allan leaves behind wife Chrissi and son Dylan, who have been overwhelmed by messages of condolence left on Allan’s Facebook page.

Allan’s kind spirit, socialism and passion for social justice will be missed.

Rest in power, comrade.