Boris year zero—a year of lies, cuts, corruption,  racism and ‘getting it done’

When the then new ­international trade secretary Liz Truss arrived at her department, she told staff how fabulous it was to be “in such a hot room because, let me tell you, trade is hot”.

One constant in the first year of Johnson’s government has been racism. Johnson threatened last summer to deport anyone who made it across the English Channel.

“If you come illegally, you are an illegal migrant and the law will treat you as such,” he warned. “We will send you back.”