Letters - ‘Kickstart’ program will give bosses opportunity to exploit

Measures announced in Rishi Sunak’s mini-budget supposedly to help workers have been welcomed by the TUC.

The “Kickstart” program aimed at young unemployed people is a huge bonus for employers who will have a ready supply of free labour on tap.

The benefit for workers is far less clear.

Despite claims to the contrary on the part of the chancellor.

It cannot be guaranteed that jobs provided by the scheme will not just be displacing jobs that would have been available anyway were the scheme not in place.

After all, what employer wouldn’t want the state to pay as much of their wage bill as possible? While the scheme may have some rules to limit this, there will still be plenty of scope for bosses to gain.

Jobs filled by the scheme where lower wage rates apply due to the system of age bands will undermine the higher minimum wage rate that applies to the majority of the workforce.

Currently, 18 to 20 year olds get £2.72 less per hour than a worker aged 25 or over.

If reasonable assumptions about mandatory participation are correct the new scheme will be the latest example of ‘workfare’—work for your benefits schemes.

Under 25s on Universal Credit will be told to take any job in the scheme or face losing their benefits. As the DWP seeks to crank back up its punitive system of benefit sanctions this raises the real prospect of enforced labour for hundreds of thousands of young people.

Something has to be done about the huge growth in unemployment but the TUC is wrong to give Kickstart a warm welcome.

We need one minimum wage for all, an end to workfare schemes and punitive sanctions, and a shorter working week with no loss of pay to share out what work there is.

We don’t need yet another dead end youth employment scam.

Mark Dunk

South London