Reports round up: Keep up the university fights on jobs, pay, equality 

UCU union members were expecting this week to hear the results of their consultative ballot on the employers’ offer in the “Four Fights” dispute.

The union is calling for rejection of the deal after pressure from its members.

UCU members held 14 days of strikes in 74 universities during the most recent wave of action.

They are fighting for equal pay, sustainable workloads, an end to casual contracts and a real-terms pay rise.

Workers are demanding equal pay for women and black workers.

And a swathe of planned job cuts as university bosses seek to use the virus crisis to push attacks means workloads will get worse.

The UCU Left organisation said, “A successful rejection of the offer will not, of course, lead to an immediate return to industrial action. But it would be a clear marker to employers that UCU is serious about defending members and higher education.

“It would also boost the confidence to fight in those branches facing immediate cuts if the members know the union has their backs.

“Finally, it would also start to turn around the defeatism in much of the leadership of UCU that thinks all we can do is manage the decline of the sector.”

Elections for two places on the UCU national executive began this week. The UCU Left is calling for a vote for Marian Meyer (Vice president) and Peter Evans (LGBT+)