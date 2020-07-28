Stop and search and Section 60 come under fire

Hundreds of people marched in south London last Saturday to demand an end to police stop and search powers.

The protest, organised by Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) south London, assembled on Windrush Square in Brixton.

It marched through the streets, chanting, “Stop Section 60,” as passers-by applauded and joined it.

Suhella, a SUTR supporter, said, “We’ve seen tens of thousands of young black men being stopped and searched during the pandemic and 80 percent of those cases have come with no further action.

The police need to be held accountable for these actions.”

On the same day, anti‑racists rallied in support of Labour MP Dawn Butler who was forced to close her west London constituency office because of racist abuse.

Butler gave a defiant speech, saying, “I’m optimistic because there are whole different generations fighting together.

“One time, in the 1960s and 70s, there was just one group of people, now there’s everybody.

“And that’s why we’re going to win this.

”Anti-racists led chants of, “Black Lives Matter,” and, “No Justice, no peace.”

“We will continue to fight,” Butler said.

“This is a battle and this is a battle for our lives.”

The following day supporters of SUTR in Tower Hamlets, east London, held a rally for Rayan Crawford.

The Tories deported Rayan, a local man and father of two, on a charter flight to Jamaica in February.

Meanwhile, SUTR was preparing for an online rally on “Opposing Racism Today” on Thursday this week. Speakers were set to include civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton and Labour MP Diane Abbott.