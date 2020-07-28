NHS workers in a pay revolt

“They were saying, ‘Track, trace, mask up, it’s coming your way.”

Jerry feels workers’ and patients’ health was sacrificed because Tory cuts had hammered the NHS. “So we have a system to classify how unwell someone is to take them into hospital,” he explained.

“Normally if someone has a score of 1, I would have to take people in. We were going up to 7—which is high risk—before taking ­someone into hospital for about a month during the height of coronavirus.