Make rich pay for care

The Tories are looking to any avenue to solve the crisis in adult social care—without taxing the rich.

Ministers are considering a new plan to make everyone over 40 years old pay more in tax or national insurance to plug the funding gap in social care services.

Covid-19 has exacerbated problems in social care caused by decades of privatisation and cuts.

Many older and vulnerable people struggle to get places in care homes funded by local authorities.

Those who self-fund can pay over £1,400 a week.

Social care should be a socially owned and run service provided for free like the NHS.

Underfunding

Boris Johnson has promised to “fix the crisis in social care once and for all”. But these plans won’t do that.

It’s no strategy to pour massive investment into a system barely fit for purpose.

Instead of penalising the over‑40 age group, the rich should fund public services.

The top ten entries on the latest Sunday Times Rich List have an estimated combined wealth of £131.1 billion.

This is the sort of money that could solve the crises not just in adult social care, but underfunding in the NHS, education and local government.

But the rich are not going to just hand it over—we will have to take it from them.