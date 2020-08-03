Letters—Museum is wrong, we won’t walk in under slaver’s boot

The fight continues to remove the statue of Robert Geffrye at Museum of the Home, in Hackney, east London.

Despite public demand, and a “public consultation” that showed a majority if favour of taking down the statue of the slave trader, the board of trustees has taken the disgraceful decision not to remove this racist blight on our local landscape.

The museum admits “the response was in favour of removing the statue”.

Yet it maintains that this repulsive tribute to a slaver must remain in its place above an entrance to the Georgian almshouses that he had built using profits he had made from the blood of Africans.

The museum says it “acknowledges the pain caused by the connections between the museum buildings and the forced labour and trading of enslaved Africans”.

These are weasel words.

In truth, it’s prepared to make the ancestors of those slaves, and everyone who abhors the slave trade and the institutionalised racism it has fostered, continue to walk beneath the boot of a monster who profited from human misery.

The museum clearly hoped that the Black Lives Matter movement would melt away.