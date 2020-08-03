New strikes called in crucial Tower Hamlets battle

Up to 1,500 council workers in east London are getting ready for their next series of strikes after their bosses ripped up their terms and conditions.

Unison union members in Tower Hamlets are set to strike on Thursday 13, Friday 14 and Monday 17 August.

This follows six days of walkouts in June and July over the Tower Rewards programme pushed on workers by the Labour council.

Mayor John Biggs forced new contracts on workers on 2 July.

The changes see workers receive less redundancy pay, flexitime and travel allowances—among other attacks.

Now is the time to strike.

Because of the Tory anti-union laws, the workers’ strike ballot runs out on 20 August.

Workers should be preparing to win another overwhelming vote to strike, and prepare for a fourth round of walkouts to beat back the bosses.

For updates go to towerhamlets.unison.site For a special issue of the Unison branch newsletter about the dispute, go to bit.ly/TowPower

Bexley bin workers’ victory

bin workers in Bexley, south east London, have hailed victory in their fight over pay and working conditions. The Unite union members were set to strike for five days, but have now accepted an improved offer from subcontractor Serco.

Unite says the deal includes £10.25 an hour minimum rate backdated to 1 April and a 2.75 percent pay rise for everyone already above the minimum rate. Workers will have full sick pay, with no three day wait and a manager alleged to have bullied workers is no longer at the site.

Unite regional officer Ruth Hydon said, “I would like to thank our members for the solidarity they have shown.

“But the campaign is not over. Bexley council is currently considering whether to award the contract to Serco for a further five years up to 2025.”