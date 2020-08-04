Jeffrey Epstein documentary exposes corruption and sexism at heart of system

This four-part documentary has been out on Netflix since May. But if you haven’t seen it, I recommend it.

The final scenes are very uplifting. A group of the Jeffrey Epstein’s victims make it to New York to assist the court case against their tormentor.

They get to look him in the eye, before he is found dead in his prison cell.

The judge nevertheless keeps the case open and invites 30 survivors to speak for themselves in court. This is an opportunity for them to befriend each other and to swear to fight for victims’ rights.

To encourage them to speak out and to hold the police and the judiciary to account, who for decades had turned a blind eye.

The only police officer who at a very early stage took the underage victims seriously also plays an important part. But he came up against a wall of silence in the FBI and in the person of the main prosecutor, Acosta, whom Trump later chose as labour secretary.

Other filthy figures in this short series include Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell and some of the wealthiest bosses in finance.

This series is an unforgettable indictment of the capitalist system and its sexist treatment of women and girls.

David Paenson

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, Available now on Netflix

Bernadine Williams is a prison warden who, over the years, has been drifting away from her husband while dutifully carrying out executions in a maximum security prison.

She oversees the execution of an inmate that goes awry when the medical staff can’t find a vein. Eventually a vein is found and the inmate is executed.

When she strikes up a unique bond with death‑row inmate Anthony Woods—who maintains his innocence—her commitment begins to break down.

Bernadine is forced to confront what it means to be sanctioned by the state to kill.

Clemency is available to stream on digital platforms now

After being dumped on her 39th birthday, Gaby (Chelsea Peretti) must tackle the preconceptions of what it means to be a single woman.

Determined not to be lonely, Gaby goes on several dates only to realise her real problem is not that she isn’t in a relationship.

Changing her direction, Gaby decides to focus on herself and a new journey of self-discovery.

By reconnecting with friends and family, she finds new dreams of empowerment and independence.

Spinster is available on digital platforms from Friday 7 August