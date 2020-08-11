Face masks that didn’t fit, the tax haven, and who profited

Workers who recently demonstrated on the base say the Fluor contracting company pays them less than others for the same work because they’re from countries such as India, Kenya, Nepal and Uganda.

Who would have thought the US occupation acts in a racist way?

School says take blood test, get back to work

A self-isolating school worker in Birmingham was horrified when academy bosses turned up at her home and bullied her into taking a Covid-19 blood test.

The terrified teaching assistant, who had already requested a test from the NHS, let them take her blood.

Management then refused to show her the results. But they insisted they were negative and ordered her to return to work next day.

Loretta Barratt, the headteacher who ordered management to the worker’s home, then held an all-staff meeting.

At this gathering she publicly breached the privacy of the worker by naming them and recounting the events of the test.

Dorrington Academy, where the woman worked, has failed to provide the medical training records of those who drew the blood.

The academy “has put the health of pupils, their families and staff at risk,” said the GMB union.

Ex-Labour minister has the Pope as boss

Former Labour minister Ruth Kelly was appointed to a top finance job at the Vatican last week.

She should be ideal. In 2007, as Labour’s communities secretary, she told council leaders and police chiefs that she wanted them to target Muslim “hotspots”.

These were schools, mosques and colleges which were supposedly centres of extremism.

The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) wrote to Kelly to complain that there had been a “drip-feed of ministerial statements stigmatising an entire community”.

Kelly replied with an open letter to the MCB suggesting they were “passive in tackling extremism and yet expect government support”.

Kelly, a member of Opus Dei, opposed an equal age of consent for gay men. In 2010 she became the Global Head of Client Strategy at HSBC bank.