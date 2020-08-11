New stand-up show already feels like outdated humour

It’s always refreshing to see a Netfllix comedy special where the comedian isn’t yet another white man making similar jokes to most successful white comedians.

I’ve done stand-up comedy at open mics on and off for the last nine years. I can safely say I’m sick of watching white men talk about their genitals or porn, or making sexist jokes about their girlfriend or wife.

So it’s welcome to see a black, gay woman from a working class ­background on the stage.

Sam Jay has some great jokes, including one about Elon Musk going into space. It’s a comment on how rich white men have got a blind confidence and can do whatever they want.

But there are some very ­uncomfortable moments as well, and some reactionary jokes that seem to fit with a certain type of identity politics.

Some jokes feature hurtful ­stereotypes about trans women. There’s a transphobic routine about how we need trans women to fight for us, and how it’s the only way to get women into male sports.

Jokes like this about ­different oppressed groups are littered throughout the set.

One of the worst ones is about the #MeToo movement and how she supported it until it got too white and attacked comedian Aziz Ansari.

Jay asks how it’s possible for Ansari to assault anyone as it would be easy to fight him off because he’s not a big guy. She follows it up with a bigoted joke about how no one has said they’ve felt unable to fight an Indian man.

It’s clear she thinks because of her identity as a black, gay, woman she is able to make racist, sexist, or transphobic jokes.

But actually it’s just divisive. Whoever it comes from, encouraging racist or sexist stereotypes and defending sexism only further ­enables oppression.

Some of Jay’s jokes are funny. But overall her set felt very outdated, particularly in the context of a Black Lives Matter movement that is ­uniting the oppressed.

3 In The Morning is on Netflix now